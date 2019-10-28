55-floor tower approved for Elite Junction Ramat Gan

The Ramat Gan Local Planning and Building Commission has approved for deposit a plan for construction of the Bass tower at the junction of Arlosorov Street and Jabotinsky Street in place of the gas station that has occupied the site for many years. The building, designed by architect Guy Miloslavsky, will have 55 floors, and will have varied uses, among them commerce, offices, and public space. The plan includes 60,600 square meters of offices and 600 square meters of commercial space. Moshe Bass & Sons Elite Garage initiated the plan.

The project site is adjacent to the Red Line light rail station, and the number of parking spaces on it will therefore be greatly restricted. The buildings main contribution to the surroundings is the roofing over Hamaayan Street at the back of the plan and part of the Rishonim neighborhood. As part of the plan, the street will be lowered, thereby facilitating underground access to the parking lots of the future buildings on the street. At the same time, a public space for pedestrians will be created above it.

Miloslavsky said, "In the tower's design, we tried to give a clear feeling of a simple industrial body entirely covered by glass that looks like expensive honed stone on the narrow sides. An integral part of the plan is the relation of the tower to the public space around it."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2019

