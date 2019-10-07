83North closes $300m VC fund

Venture capital firm 83North, with offices in London and Tel Aviv, today announced that it has completed raising an oversubscribed $300 million fund. This brings the total capital under management by the firm to over $1.1 billion. 83North says it will use the new capital to invest in the most promising European and Israeli entrepreneurs in startups across all stages.

Led by partners Laurel Bowden, Arnon Dinur, Gil Goren, Erez Ofer and Yoram Snir, 83North has already backed more than 70 companies including Israeli startups Aeroscout (acquired by Stanley Black & Decker), Bluevine, ironSource, Logz.io, ScaleIO (acquired by EMC), Via, and Zerto.

"We remain focused on several core domains of expertise" said Gil Goren, 83North partner in Tel Aviv. "Data Center and Cloud, Enterprise software, Marketplaces and Fintech are areas where we have developed world class expertise and invested in clusters of leading companies. We are also fortunate to back exceptional entrepreneurs in new and emerging areas such as IOT (with recent investments in Wiliot and VDOO) and have a growing interest in the intersection of IT and healthcare as well as vertical SaaS applications."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 7, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018