900 Mevaseret homes approved despite local opposition

Five building contractors have won the right to build 900 homes in Mevaseret Zion's new Hamirgasa neighborhood.

Only 750 homes were originally planned but that was increased to 900 by The Harel Local District Planning and Building Committee. Now the Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee has rejected an appeal against the plan to increase the number of housing units to 900. The appeal was filed by the Mevaseret Zion Local Council and those who won the right to buy homes in the neighborhood through the Ministry of Construction and Housing's Buyers Fixed Price Plan

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee Appeal Committee rejected the argument by the Mevaseret Zion Local Council that the surrounding infrastructure could not support the extra homes.

The new Hamirgasa neighborhood will be in the south west of Mevaseret Zion near Maoz Zion on the road to Sataf.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 27, 2020

