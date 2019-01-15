AI facial recognition co AnyVision raises $15m

Israeli AI-based face, body and object recognition company AnyVision has announced that it has raised an additional $15 million from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Qualcomm Ventures, bringing its Series A round to a total of $43 million. The new funding will accelerate its sales and marketing activity in 2019 including opening new offices in Washington DC and California. AnyVision CEO and founder Eylon Etshtein said, “At AnyVision, our people, our products and our partners are our most critical assets - adding Lightspeed to our round as an investor gives the company a rare combination of strategic corporate and financial investors that will help shape our future and the markets that we are transforming. We are excited to have Ravi and the Lightspeed team alongside us as we enter into hypergrowth.”

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli facial recognition co AnyVision raises $28m

AnyVision’s team has over 20 years of experience in artificial intelligence and computer vision. The company brings real world application of face, body and object recognition with unparalleled accuracy and technology that has been successfully adopted across a number of verticals. The technology can be used to make cities smarter, infrastructure more secure and offer advanced AI solutions across industries that are ripe for disruption: banks, stadiums, casinos and retail verticals, among others.

“Lightspeed invests in companies that can fundamentally transform industries or create entirely new ones,” said Raviraj Jain, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. “AnyVision has best-in-class technology, demonstrated meaningful ROI to clients across industries and assembled a strong team to be a market leader - we are very excited to partner with them.”

In 2018, AnyVision saw 500% year-over-year growth and delivered on revenue figures, supported by leading investors Qualcomm Ventures, Bosch and Lightspeed. The company expanded its global footprint to the US, with a second headquarters in New York. With growing global and industry demand, AnyVision expanded its offerings and capabilities to offer AI solutions to HLS/Police, airports, sports/entertainment, smart cities, critical infrastructure, banks and retail verticals.

Headquartered in Holon near Tel Aviv, the company has more than 200 employees worldwide, with offices in New York, Mexico, London, Singapore and Belfast a location alone that holds a research team of over 30 PhDs. AnyVision’s global customers and world-class business partners include Microsoft, Google, Johnson Controls, Telefónica, and Genetec. The company was founded in 2015 by CEO Eylon Etshtein, CTO Prof. Neil Robertson and Shlomo Ben-Artzi.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 15, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019