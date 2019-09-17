AI genetic consultancy co iGentify raises $10.5m

Israeli AI genetics analysis company iGentify has completed a $10.5 million financing round led by life sciences venture fund aMoon and Jerusalem-based crowdfunding platform OurCrowd. The company has raised $15.5 million to date, including this latest funding.

The company was founded in 2016 by CEO Dr. Doron Behar, and seeks to create accessible and actionable genomic data to enable every individual to leverage their genetics. In order to exemplify, the lack of genetic consultancy options, Behar observes that in Israel alone, there are 6,000 occupational therapists while there are only 7,000 genetic consultants worldwide. This shortfall, he says, is only becoming more acute as the gene revolutions gains ground.

iGentify has developed artificial intelligence (AI) that will assist gene consultants in understanding genetic data and taking the quickest decisions for patients. The startup estimates that using its technology, every genetic consultant can handle 500 cases per day, compared with the current caseload of 10 cases per day in the best instance.

In 2004, Behar founded a startup called Gene by Gene, which undertook genetic mapping in order to support family trees. He says, "Who knew that one day a full examination of genomes would cost less than $1,000 and would be so accessible."

The significance of the revolution," he added, "is that each and every one of us will need genetic advice at some time in their lives, at least once - before birth, for newborns, for preventative care doctors, and finally as part of adapting treatment."

iGentify has 40 employees, most of them at the company's offices in Tirat Hacarmel near Haifa. The company's product is undergoing trial at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, where it is examining prenatal genetics, as well as breast cancer mutations. The product is also being tried out at Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot and the AMG Genetic Lab in Herzliya. In the US, the product is being used at the Northwell Health clinics in New York and the Gene by Gene genetic laboratory in Houston, Texas.

