AI stroke diagnosis co Viz.ai raises $50m

Israeli-US AI synchronized healthcare software company Viz.ai today announced a $50 million Series B financing round led by Greenoaks with participation from Threshold Ventures, CRV along with existing investors GV and Kleiner Perkins.

Viz.ai has pioneered the concept of computer-aided triage software and uses deep learning algorithms to identify a suspected large vessel occlusion, a particularly disabling type of stroke, in a CT scan and alerts the stroke team specialist. This happens in minutes. By alerting the right doctor at the right time and synchronizing care, Viz has the potential to significantly reduce the time to treatment and greatly increase a patient’s chances of a good outcome.

With offices in Tel Aviv and San Francisco, Viz.ai was founded by Dr. David Golan, an Israeli post-doctoral machine learning student at Stanford University who himself suffered a stroke and learned about the difficulty of diagnosing the condition rapidly and accurately.

Viz.ai CEO Chris Mansi said, "Viz.ai’s mission is to improve access to lifesaving treatments. In stroke, by saving time for the hospital system, we can achieve significant cost savings for the payer and most importantly, improved outcomes for the patient. This round of funding will enable us to expand the benefits of Synchronized Care to more disease states and geographies, democratizing the quality of health care globally."

Viz.ai’s acute ischemic stroke software is now available in over 300 hospitals across the U.S. "Viz.ai shortens time to treatment, increases the number of patients able to receive lifesaving therapy, and allows us to provide the best care for our patients. With stroke being the number one cause of long-term disability, every minute counts! Viz.ai is reducing the impact of this devastating disease and saving lives," said J Mocco1, MD, Professor and Vice Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, Mount Sinai Health System.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 23, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019