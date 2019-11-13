AI vision co Eyesight wins $15m US vehicle OEM deal

Israeli AI computer vision solutions developer Eyesight Technologies has announced a $15 million order for its Driver Monitoring System - DriverSense, from a well-known US OEM. DriverSense will be integrated into two new car models with the start of production scheduled for 2021.

Eyesight Technologies CEO David Tolub said, "We are proud to continue building our US market presence with this latest design win. As we progress towards more advanced levels of autonomy, L3 and L4, the integration of driver monitoring will play an important role in driver safety and in ensuring the transitions between man and machine are safe and secure. The most dangerous aspect of the shared driver-seat will be the hand-off between the AI and human driver."

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli automotive computer vision co Eyesight raises $15m

The Herzliya-based company has established partnerships and secured numerous design wins with global Tier 1 providers and OEMs, deployed in vehicles with start of production scheduled for 2020. Founded in 2005, the company has raised $50 million to date including a $15 million financing round at the end of 2018.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 13, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019