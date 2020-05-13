AI web accessibility co accessiBe raises $12m

Israeli AI-powered web accessibility solutions company accessiBe today announced it has closed a $12 million financing round led by K1 Investment Management LLC.

The company was founded in 2018 by CEO Shir Ekerling, CRO Gal Vizel and COO Dekel Skoop. accessiBe has 47 employees in Ramat Gan and plans using the funds raised to expand its workforce to 100 by the end of the year.

Ekerling told "Globes," "The financing round was closed several weeks before the coronavirus crisis and the virus has had very little impact on us, if at all. We planned to open an office in New York but we don't know now when that will happen. We also planned major large awareness campaigns and for people with disabilities but we postponed that because coronavirus is flooding the world and it's not the time to educate people."

accessiBe's product automates the process by which companies and website owners make their content accessible to users with visual, hearing and motor impairments, as well as other functional disabilities. accessiBe's AI-based solution scans websites and automatically provides key modifications to transmit data and accessible content to end-users in a manner compliant with international and US disability standards, including Web Content Accessibility Guidelines and the Americans with Disabilities Act. This plug-and-play solution is a result of years of development and has resulted in industry-leading customer, user and partner satisfaction scores.

Ekerling added, "Our vision is to make the internet truly accessible to everyone. By utilizing machine learning, our solution can help millions of businesses comply with legislation and avoid lawsuits on the one hand, while enabling users with disabilities to browse the internet effectively on the other. It's a win-win."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 13, 2020

