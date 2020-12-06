Israeli-made Habana AI processors challenge Nvidia

Almost exactly a year after Intel bought Habana Labs for $2 billion, the Israeli chipmaker has received an order for up to eight of its Gaudi AI processors from Amazon Web Services (AWS), its first cloud customer. AWS is offering Habana's Gaudi processor as an alternative to Nvidia's AI chips. Nvidia is the dominant player in this market, while AWS has over 50% of the global data centers market.

AWS says that Habana's Gaudi AI processors deliver up to 40% better price performance than current graphics processing chips (in other words Nvidia's). This is a dramatic improvement in the fast growing AI computer resources consumptions market in which every percentage improvement translates into a great deal of money.

Habana chief business officer Eitan Medina reveals that the company's new AI processor is now in mass production and is already being used by several selected customers. Medina added that the new chip will not be sold in individual units as a shelf product but rather to companies building servers.

Habana CEO David Dahan said, "The Habana team looks forward to our continued collaboration with AWS to deliver on a roadmap that will provide customers with continuity and advances over time."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 6, 2020

