Accountant General Rony Hizkiyahu steps down

Israel's Ministry of Finance Accountant General Rony Hizkiyahu will step down by October at the latest, even if no state budget has been passed by then. Hizkiyahu informed Minister of Finance Israel Katz of his intention to leave the post when the budget is passed or in October, whichever comes first. It will be unprecedented for an Accountant General to step down without any budget having been passed.

Hizkiyahu was appointed to the post in 2017 by then Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon and was considered a close confidante of him. Sources have been speculating on the imminent resignation of Hizkiyahu since the new government was sworn in.

An announcement by Hizkiyahu spoke about, "feeling I have gone as far as I can in the position and also the desire to open the way for new officeholders."

Before becoming accountant general Hizkiyahu had serves as chairman of First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) and Supervisor of Banks during the financial crisis in 2008.

