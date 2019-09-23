Ad-tech co Perion unit partners with Pinterest

Israeli data driven ad-tech solutions company Perion Networks Inc. (Nasdaq:PERI: TASE:PERI) announced today that its innovative digital ad-tech unit MakeMeReach has formed a strategic relationship with Pinterest.

This new partnership follows MakeMeReach's certification as a Google Premier Partner last year. The relationship enables clients to create trackable cross-network advertising journeys for their customers, as both agencies and brands can purchase Pinterest advertising via the managed services of MakeMeReach, and have those campaigns managed through a unified dashboard that includes intuitive reports that ingest data from major social channels, as well as Google. This further unlocks the full potential of their digital advertising investments.

MakeMeReach now enables clients to bring together into a single platform the power of all the dominant social channels. Together with Google search advertising its offering maximizes cross-channel campaign performances. This unified platform is made possible by the strong partnership between MakeMeReach and its sister company, Undertone, Perion's platform for cross-platform Synchronized Digital Branding.

The Pinterest partnership represents a key component of MakeMeReachs social initiative, given its uniquely ability to engage users in its mission of discovery and enlightenment, which aligns perfectly with the needs of brands. It is also a pivotal step in Perions mission to capture a growing share of digital spending by delivering proprietary platforms and creative across the three pillars that drive online investment: ad search, social media and display / video.

MakeMeReach CEO Pierre-Lou Dominjon said, "Our Pinterest partnership is something we have long desired. It is an essential step in giving our clients the tools and insights they need to fully derive value from their social and ad search budgets. We all recognize that consumer buying journeys are complex and interdependent, no longer attributable to a single ad impression. They can only be understood through a succession of cross-network complementary touchpoints he added. Our mission is to create an ecosystem where advertisers can understand the overall impact of their ads and can transcend silos. The addition of Pinterest is a further and critical silo breaker."

"As Pinterest grows, we want to give every brand the ability to bring meaningful content to Pinners by delivering the right message at the right time," said Adrien Boyer, Regional Manager France, Southern Europe & Benelux at Pinterest. "We are delighted to count MakeMeReach as a new Pinterest Partner, and to make our campaigns analytics even more accessible to advertisers, so they can derive the most value from their budgets."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 23, 2019

