Adama opens Negev R&D center

Pesticide manufacturer Adama Agricultural Solutions today inaugurated a global research and development center in the Negev town of Neot Hovav at a cost of tens of millions of dollars. With over 100 researchers and chemists, the center will be a focus for cooperation between institutions of higher education and industry and a magnet for the best scientific talents in Israel and worldwide, who will be able to apply their research in practice.

In a ceremony today attended by Beer Sheva Mayor Ruvik Danilovich and Neot Hovav Local Council head Gadi Alfasi, Adama CEO Dr. Chen Lichtenstein said, "Looking at the future of the company and the industry in general, our success in the competitive global market depends on research and development capabilities as a strategic growth engine. The new center in Neot Hovav enables us to combine advanced scientific research with a profound knowledge of the agrochemical industry in developing products that provide a solution for global agricultural challenges."

RELATED ARTICLES Chinese authorities approve Adama merger with Sanonda

The Neot Hovav complex covers all development stages, including basic chemical research, development of processes and active ingredients, and the final product for farmers. Adama VP, innovation, development, research and regulatory affairs Elad Shabtai added, "The center will be a unique platform facilitating a strong connection between academic research and industry. It will attract higher education and research personnel, professors, and students from Israel and all over the world, who will create diverse cooperative ventures making it possible to utilize scientific knowledge in the company's advanced products."

Launching the center supports Adama's strategy, which is based on accelerated development of processes and materials and taking advantage of a window of opportunity in the market in the coming years, when patents for dozens of active ingredients will expire. The new R&D center will promote development of innovative products that apply advanced technologies, together with improvement of existing manufacturing processes, thereby ensuring Adama's competitive advantage in the global market.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 9, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019