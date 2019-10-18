Additional Ayalon fast lane tender issued

Israel's Ministry of Transport and Netivei Ayalon have published the tender for building the third section of the "fast lanes" project on the Ayalon Highway (Road 20) in Tel Aviv.

This tender is for fast lanes in each direction on the 4.5 kilometer section of the highway between the KKL Interchange in north Tel Aviv and the Seven Stars Interchange in Herzliya. The work, which includes an extra lane in each direction and two bridges linking the fast lane on Road 20 to Road 5, is worth NIS 450 million.

This is the third of four sections of the Road 20 fast lanes. Work on the first section at the southern end of the Ayalon began in July and work on the second section between the Hashalom Interchange and the KKL Interchange will start in the coming few months.

75 kilometers of fast lanes are planned for the Greater Tel Aviv region. A fast lane on Road 1 entering Tel Aviv from Ben Gurion Airport has been operating for some years. There will also be fast lanes on Road 20, Road 5 and Road 2 (the coastal highway). Public transport travels free on fast lanes while cars pay a dynamic toll with the price rising when congestion increases.

There will also be two more 'park and ride' car parks with room for 11,000 cars to the north and south of Tel Aviv with free shuttle buses into the city between 6am and 11pm, operating on the same format as the existing 'park and ride' car park to the east of Tel Aviv on Road 1 near the Shapirim Interchange. The fast lanes project is due to be completed in 2025.

