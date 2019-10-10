Aeronautics sells drones to Cyprus to monitor Turkish threat

Israeli UAV manufacturer Aeronautics has sold four drones to Cyprus' defense ministry for $13 million, according to reports in the Cypriot media. When contacted by AFP, Aeronautics declined to comment on the identity of its clients.

The four Aerostar Tactical UAS (TUAS) drones, which have a wingspan of 8.7 meters, will be used to control the country's offshore exclusive economic zone amid concerns that Turkey is encroaching on Cypriot territory in search of gas and oil.

