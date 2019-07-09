Aeronautics wins South American drone deal

With the Government Companies Authority raising objections to the sale of Yavne-based unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) manufacturer Aeronautics (TASE: ARCS) to Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and businessperson Avichai Stolero, Aeronautics today reported a new UAV deal in South America.

Aeronautics said that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with a government company in South America, under which Aeronautics would supply its Orbiter 2 and Orbiter 3 UAV systems and accompanying support and maintenance services to the South American country. The deal amounts to $10 million.

According to Aeronautics' report, the new agreement increases the scope of a previous agreement between it and the South American customer. It was also reported that a final agreement between the parties would be signed in the coming days, with delivery of the UAVs slated within a few months.

This is the second UAV deal reported by Aeronautics in the past two weeks. In the preceding deal reported in late June, the company will supply Orbiter 3 systems for $8 million to a customer it described as important. Aeronautics revealed no other details about the customer, but market sources said it was an Asian country.

Orbiter 3 is a lightweight tactical UAV used by armies and security agencies. Its operational range is 100 kilometers and it is capable of flying for seven hours. Orbiter 3 can carry a special payload with three sensors, and is also adaptable for night missions.

A special launcher is used for Orbiter 3, which has a quiet electric engine that gives it the ability to perform secret missions. It lands using a parachute and an air cushion.

Aeronautics CEO Amos Mathan said, "Orbiter UAVs are capable of performing a wide range of missions. The value that they provide for naval, land, and air forces in various armies is decisive on the battlefield and in police and border defense missions."

