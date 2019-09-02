Africa Israel Hotels buys old Jaffa customs house

Africa Israel Hotels reports that it has purchased the old southern customs house in Jaffa Port for NIS 45 million. The company plans to turn the site into a five-star hotel that will operate as part of the Crowne Plaza chain.

The customs house building, which was constructed on the waterline in the 1860s opposite the port opening to the sea, is privately owned. The building is designated for preservation, in contrast to the northern customs house building, which is slated to be demolished. The old building's façade will be preserved. The new hotel will have 69 rooms, a spa and treatment rooms, a fitness room, a chef restaurant, and a penthouse floor with a pool and a bar.

"The purchase of the Jaffa customs house is a continuation of the company's strategy of expanding in hotels in Israel, with an emphasis on the Tel Aviv area, and expanding investments in boutique hotels providing a special service experience," Africa Israel Hotels co-owner Itzik Dayan explains.

Africa Israel Hotels is owned by the Dayan family, which specializes in operating and managing hotels and tourist sites. The company manages Crowne Plaza Hotels as a franchise holder of the IHG chain of over 5,000 hotels worldwide, which includes the world's leading hotel brands.

Africa Israel Hotels has Crowne Plaza Hotels in Haifa and Tel Aviv, plus other hotels in Jerusalem, the Dead Sea, and Eilat, as well as the Bayview Hotel in Haifa. The company also recently bought the Indigo boutique hotel in Ramat Gan, which joined the chain as a separate brand.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 2, 2019

