Africa Israel buys Ramat Gan boutique hotel

Africa Israel Hotels, owned by the Dayan family, has acquired Hotel Indigo, a boutique hotel in Ramat Gan, for NIS 115 million.

The hotel, most of whose guests are businesspeople visiting the office districts in Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak, and Tel Aviv, belongs to the IHG international hotel chain. IHG acquired it from David and Raz Fishman. The hotel will be managed as a separate boutique brand as part of the Crown Plaza hotel chain, managed by CEO Sharon Alon.

RELATED ARTICLES Africa-Israel, Netz sell Crowne Plaza hotels

The Hotel Indigo opened four years ago in the Ramat Gan Diamond Exchange area. The hotel, which was IHG's first in Israel, has 92 rooms, a spa, and a pool and bar on the hotel roof.

Africa Israel Hotels, founded in 1992, operates and manages hotels and tourist sites in Israel and worldwide. The company manages Crown Plaza Hotels as a franchise holder of the IHG chain, which has over 5,000 hotels worldwide, including in Israel. There are Crown Plaza Hotels in Haifa, Tel Aviv (two hotels), Jerusalem, the Dead Sea, and Eilat, in addition to the Bayview Hotel in Haifa.

Adv. Tal Benenson and Adv. Yuval Tilinger represented Africa Israel Hotels in the deal.

Africa Israel Hotels co-owner Itzik Dayan said, "The acquisition of the Indigo boutique hotel is a continuation of Africa Israel Hotels' strategy of expansion in the Israeli hotel sector, with an emphasis on the Tel Aviv area, including in the direction of boutique hotels providing a special service experience."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 3, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019