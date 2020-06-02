After founders exit, BuyMe appoints new CEO

Tomer Cohen has been appointed CEO of Teleclal Group's BuyMe gift platform. This follows the completion last week of the sale of the shares by the company's founders to Teleclal Group.

Cohen was previously cofounder and CEO of Jobit, a placement agency that supports the careers of the millennial generation. Before that, he served a successful term as Chief of Staff to Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, and as the youngest-ever chief of staff of a government ministry when Jacob Peri was Minister of Science and Technology.

Teleclal Group CEO and BuyMe Chairman Yoav Ben-Yakar said, "Tomer knows well the vision of the Group and its innovative DNA. The major experience that he gained at Jobit and his previous positions will greatly contribute to the company's continued development. We have big plans for the company's future and I am convinced that the company under Tomer's management will implement them with major success."

Last week "Globes" reported that BuyMe's founders, Shai Darin, CEO Micha Berkuz, and Tal Zuri, were selling their 32.45% stake at a valuation of NIS 250 million. The three are each receiving NIS 81 million cash.

Since its establishment in 2012, BuyMe has become the largest experiential gifts platform in Israel, working with 950 brands and businesses. The company has succeeded in switching millions of consumers from using paper coupons to buying digital gifts from a range of tens of thousands of options. Today, the company's services are also used by more than 5,000 large companies and organizations in the Israel economy who by gifts, using the platform, for their employees - as holiday gifts or as incentives.

