After selling Mellanox, Eyal Waldman to join Check Point board

After selling big data connectivity company Mellanox, the big data connectivity company, to Nvidia for $7 billion, founder and CEO Eyal Waldman is set to join the board of directors of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP), according to the invitation to the cybersecurity company's annual general shareholders meeting. The planned appointment comes as Marius Nacht is set to step down as chairman and leave the board.

Waldman received $238 million for his 3.5% stake in Mellanox as well as a $31.6 million 'golden parachute.' This would be his first appointment since selling Mellanox.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 1, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020