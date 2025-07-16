Air Canada postpones renewal of Israel flights

Air Canada has announced that it is deferring the renewal of its flights to Israel, which it had planned to restart on September 8, to October 9, 2025. The company cited continuing geopolitical uncertainty in the region as the reason for the postponement. It said that passengers holding tickets for flights to Tel Aviv between July 15 and October 8 would be informed of alternative possibilities, among them a change of travel date, credit, a cash refund, or a switch to a different destination of the airline.

Air Canada’s announcement came shortly after that of easyJet cancelling all flights to Israel until the end of March 2026.

Air Canada is the only airline that operates direct flights between Israel and Canada.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 16, 2025.

