Air Seychelles to launch Tel Aviv flights

Air Seychelles has announced that it is launching a new route between the Seychelles and Tel Aviv starting November 27. Air Seychelles will operate a weekly flight on Wednesdays at 11.55pm from the Seychelles to Tel Aviv, returning to the Seychelles from Tel Aviv at 5.30pm. The flight has been timed to provide connections over the Seychelles to Mauritius, Johannesburg and Mumbai.

The 6 hour 20 minute flight will be operated by the airlines’ new Airbus A320neo aircraft ‘Veuve, S7-VEV’ with 12 business class and 156 economy class seats, and which is scheduled for delivery by the end of July. The aircraft's inflight entertainment platform SeyStream will allow free wireless downloads of movies and TV shows on passengers' personal devices.

The national airline will also be adding EL AL Airlines to its list of interline partners as part of its network expansion to provide onward connections to over 20 destinations across Europe via the Ben Gurion International Airport.

Air Seychelles CFO Michael Berlouis said, “The creation of the first ever air corridor between the Seychelles and Tel Aviv will strengthen business, tourism and cultural ties between the two countries in addition to boosting traffic and onward connections to other destinations across our network."

He added, “We have taken a very cautious approach by partnering with tour operators in Tel Aviv to secure the majority of seats to be sold from Tel Aviv as one or two weeks packaged holidays in the Seychelles and Mauritius to ensure we guarantee the profitability of the year round business.

“Seychelles is considered as a safe and secure destination for Israelis hence the once per week service will enable us to open up the Seychelles market, evaluate and develop the destination further in addition to exploring the possibility of even introducing the second Airbus A320neo on the route if need be as Tel Aviv has a high GPD per capita.”

“We are also expecting to gain significant volumes of traffic from the European market once we have established the agreement with El Al Airlines of which we are working closely with at the moment.”

