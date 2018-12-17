Airbnb backs down over Jewish settlement ban

Holiday rentals giant Airbnb has retracted its plan to delist properties in Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Last month, Airbnb said it was delisting some 200 properties in the West Bank due to the disputed nature of the territory, sparking fury in Israel and the Jewish world.

However, senior Airbnb officials met with Israel's Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin in Jerusalem today and told him they were suspending the delisting. After the meeting, Levin said, "Airbnb's announcement that it would not publish vacation homes in Judea and Samaria will not be applied is a step in the right direction."

Levin said that he would continue to ensure that all Israeli citizens would receive equal treatment and that he would carry on strengthening Israeli tourism, including in Judea and Samaria.

After Airbnb's decision to delist properties in Jewish settlements, Levin spoke to Airbnb head of global policy and public affairs Chris Lehane.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2018

