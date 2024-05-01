Airlines hesitate over resuming Israel operations

Since the drone and missile attack by Iran on Israel on the night of April 13, international airlines have gradually restored service to Israel, but some are still showing signs of hesitation. United Airlines at first announced that it was suspending flights to Israel until the beginning of May. Now, the airline has extended the suspension period by a few days, to May 9. Since resuming activity in Israel in March, the airline has operated one daily flight to New York, a service that, as mentioned, is currently suspended.

Low cost airline easyJet has suspended operations in Israel until October, while Air Canada has cancelled flights to Israel until the beginning of July, after resuming flights only in March, for the first time since war broke out in October 2023.

Air India has removed flights to Israel from its booking system until mid-May, after it too restored flights in March, and even announced that it would increase the frequency of its flights to and from Israel.

Meanwhile, although the Passover holiday is finished, the number of passengers at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport is rising. According to Israel Airports Authority data, some 23,900 passengers departed yesterday on international flights, and 28,000 arrived.

