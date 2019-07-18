Airlines must compensate for missed connections in Europe

From now on, European airlines will compensate passengers for missing connection flights.

The existing regulations stipulating compensation for a delay of three hours or more (in contrast to eight hours in Israel) are being extended. EU regulations are binding on both European and foreign airlines taking off from Europe (including Israeli and US airlines), which are reluctant to pay compensation on these rigorous terms.

The new law sets compensation of up to $700 for connection flights if in the same booking (including when the connection flight is with a different carrier). The change is a welcome one for consumers, who are increasingly using connection flights to reach many destinations around the world.

Payment is determined according to the flight distance, starting at $290 per flight and reaching as high as $700, when the passenger lands three hours later than the time listed in the original flight schedule.

This law joins the previous law in Europe, enacted in 2014, stipulating compensation for a delay of three hours or more in a flight, according to the flight distance: €250 for a delay in a flight of up to 1,500 kilometers, €400 in a flight of 1,500-3,500 kilometers, and €600 in a flight longer than 3,500 kilometers.

