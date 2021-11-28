Airobotics in malaria eradication project in Africa

Israeli drones maker Airobotics has signed an agreement with Zzap Malaria, a developer of AI-based software for locating standing water, with the aim of working towards eradication of of malaria on the African continent.

Zzap Malaria's system maps the territory concerned and devises strategies for dealing with stagnant water. Airobotics will supply Zzap Malaria with a system for a first commercial project due to start in 2022 and to last twelve months in São Tomé and Príncipe in Central Africa.

Airobotics' system will provide aerial geographic data on which Zzap Malaria's system will carry out analysis to locate water.

Airobotics will receive a $40,000 monthly payment from Zzap Malaria and a $300,000 advance payment. Zzap Malaria estimates that the market for drones to be used in eradicating malaria will be worth some $50 million annually by 2025.

The agreement is subject to Zzap Malaria raising capital of at least $4.5 million within six months of it being signed.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 28, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.