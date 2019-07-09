Airport workers demand apology for wage excess allegations

For the fourth successive year, the Ministry of Finance mentions the Israel Airports Authority in its report on salary excesses in the public sector. This year's report was released today. The report states that 47 employees of the Israel Airports Authority received more pay than was due to them.

Today's report lists employees paid NIS 60,000 and more monthly, among them senior managers.

As far as the Israel Airports Authority workers committee is concerned, these are false claims, and they could lead to disruption to the flight schedule at Ben Gurion Airport today, as workers hold meetings convened by the committee.

Israel Airports Authority workers committee chairperson Pinhas Idan said, "At the Israel Airports Authority there is not a single shekel of excess pay. All salary additions have been approved in advance by the Ministry of Finance and the Commissioner of Wages. 2017 was a turning point in the classification of the Israel Airports Authority, because of the dramatic rise in passenger traffic following the introduction of the Open Skies policy. The report also includes the agreement that the Commissioner of Wages signed with the workers in 2017, after the Ministry of Finance took NIS 4 billion from the Israel Airports Authority's budget. We are fed up with the Ministry of Finance's false smears, and we expect an apology."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 9, 2019

