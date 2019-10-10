Aleph Farms cultivates meat in space

Israeli beef steak cultivation company Aleph Farms has announced that it has produced meat on the International Space Station, 248 miles (339 km) away from any natural resources.

To cultivate the meat, the Rehovot-based company worked in collaboration with 3D Bioprinting Solutions (Russia), Meal Source Technologies (US) and Finless Foods (US).

Aleph Farms was co-founded with the food-tech incubator The Kitchen, and Prof. Shulamit Levenberg of the Technion Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa. The company's aim is to enable unconditional access to safe and nutritious meat anytime, anywhere, while using minimal resources.

Aleph Farms' production method of cultivated beef steaks relies on imitating the natural process of muscle-tissue regeneration occurring inside the cow's body, but under controlled conditions.

Aleph Farms cofounder and CEO Didier Toubia said, "In space, we don't have 10,000 or 15,000 liters (3962.58 gallons) of water available to produce one kilogram (2.205 pounds) of beef. This joint experiment marks a significant first step toward achieving our vision to ensure food security for generations to come, while preserving our natural resources."

The Kitchen CEO Jonathan Berger added, "The mission of providing access to high-quality nutrition anytime, anywhere in a sustainable way is an increasing challenge for all humans. On Earth or up above, we count on innovators like Aleph Farms to take the initiative to provide solutions to some of the world's most pressing problems, such as the climate crisis."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 10, 2019

