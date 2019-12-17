Aleph closes $200m third venture capital fund

Aleph venture capital fund has announced the closing of Aleph III, a $200 million fund that will invest in, "ambitious Israeli entrepreneurs who want to build large, meaningful companies and impactful global brands from Israel."

The Fund's partners said, "Our focus is devoted to accelerating startups to scaleups, and leveraging our relationships with customers, follow-on funders and talent, as well as Aleph’s proprietary technology tools and data, to better service entrepreneurs."

Tel Aviv-based Aleph has previously raised two venture capital funds of $150 million and $180 million. Successful investments include DIY website builder Wix and software company Conduit.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019