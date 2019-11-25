All-time low unemployment hides mixed picture

The unemployment rate in Israel fell from 3.6% in September to an all-time low 3.4% in October, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported today. The unemployment rate among men fell from 3.3% in September to 3.1% in October, and the rate among women fell from 3.9% in September to 3.7% in October.

Despite the record low in unemployment, the state of the labor market in Israel is not clear cut. The number of available jobs in Israel has been declining in recent months, a figure likely to indicate a slowdown in the expansion of economic activity. Together with the drop in the number of unemployed, the rate of employment, showing the proportion of the labor force that is employed, fell from 61.2% in September to 60.6% in October. The total number of people employed in Israel was down 0.7% in October.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2019

