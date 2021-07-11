All travelers entering Israel must isolate

In addition, anyone (of any age, and including people who have been vaccinated or who have had Covid-19 and recovered) entering Israel from countries for which there is a severe travel warning from the Ministry of Health will be required to self-isolate, as is the case for travelers entering from countries to which maximum level travel warnings apply. The difference is that people traveling to a severe warning country do not need a permit to exit Israel, whereas for countries with a maximum level travel warning a permit must be obtained from an exemptions committee before departure. Anyone who travels to such a country (even on a connecting flight) without a permit can be fined NIS 5,000.

The countries under severe travel warning are: the United Arab Emirates, the Seychelles, , Ecuador, Bolivia, Guatemala, Honduras, Paraguay, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Tunisia, , and Kyrgyzstan,.

The countries designated as maximum risk are Russia, Mexico, India, South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina. From July 12 the list will also include Uzbekistan and Belarus.

The decision on self-isolation is valid until July 25. It will be extended as necessary in accordance with the morbidity statistics in the various countries.

The isolation period is for 14 days, or 10 days subject to a coronavirus test on the ninth day. The possibility of requiring an additional test on the fourth day of isolation is being considered, as is the possibility of shortening the isolation period.

