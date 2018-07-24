AllCloud buys US co Figur8, raises $7m

Israeli cloud solutions company AllCloud has announced that it is entering the North American cloud solutions provider market with the acquisition of San Francisco and Toronto-based Figur8 Cloud Solutions. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. AllCloud has also raised $7 million in new funding, bringing total investment in the four-year old company to more than $15 million. The latest funding round was led by existing AllCloud investors, along with Discount Capital and Hallett Capital.

AllCloud was established in 2014 by Yosi Frenkel and Lahav Savir through the merger of Blat-Lapidot, the first Platinum partner of Salesforce in Israel, and Emind, a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and a Google Cloud Partner.

AllCloud offers a range solutions and services to large and mid-market companies spanning the entire digital transformation lifecycle, ranging from cloud architecture and implementation services to application integration and infrastructure management. The firm maintains high-level collaborations with AWS, Google Cloud and Salesforce in order to help customers choose the cloud platform that is best for them. AllCloud’s team of 200 business consulting and cloud services experts support customers across industries from offices in Israel, Munich, Berlin and Bucharest, and now, through the acquisition of Figur8, from offices in San Francisco, New York, Toronto and Vancouver as well.

AllCloud’s decision to acquire Figur8 was based on its strong foothold and rapid growth into the North American market.

AllCloud has also appointed cloud solutions provider pioneer Eran Gil as CEO.

Gil said, “There is a large and growing appetite among the world’s largest companies for comprehensive digital transformation, and these organizations desperately need the business and technical support and implementation and change management expertise of experienced partners. The acquisition of Figur8 provides us the ability to better support our customers’ digital transformation efforts on a global scale. The new capital provides us the flexibility to grow organically or, if we prefer, through more acquisitions. With a seasoned management team and plenty of resources, AllCloud is in a very strong position to serve our customers wherever and however they need us.”

