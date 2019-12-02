Alpha Tau's new cancer radiology method proves effective

Alpha Tau Medical last week announced good results in its clinical trial for a new treatment method for cancer. The method, based on Alpha Radiotherapy (Alpha DaRT), differs from the radiology method currently used on most cancer patients. The new method is designed to provide more powerful and focused treatment. In a trial, the results of which were published in the "International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics," Alpha Tau reported a response in 100% of tumors and a full response in 78% of tumors in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the skin and of the head and neck. 61% of the patients had already undergone some unsuccessful treatment, leading to their participation in the trial.

RELATED ARTICLES Teva teams with Weizmann Institute, Tel Aviv U

28 cancer centers were treated, and no severe or permanent side effects were reported. Prof. Aron Popovtzer from the Rabin Medical Center (Beilinson Hospital), who managed the Israeli part of the trial, said that the results were impressive, given the fact that the patients were adults who had undergone previous treatment. Alpha Tau said that it would continue testing the treatment on other types of cancer.

Alpha Tau was restarted in 2016 after a suspension of its activity, due to conflicts between the shareholders. The company is managed by CEO Uzi Sofer, former Brainsway CEO. The company's technology was developed by Tel Aviv University researchers Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari.

A year ago, Alpha Tau raised $29 million in a financing round led by Shavit Capital, indicating the company's intention of holding an IPO in the coming years, with a preference for a US stock exchange. Among the other participants in the round were the OurCrowd crowdfunding firm; Madison Ventures, the venture capital arm of Madison Pharma, an Israeli drug marketing company; and private investors Sir Ronald Cohen and Alan Patricof, founders of Apax Partners. Alpha Tau has raised a total of $72 million since it was founded, including $50 million since it was restarted under the name Alpha Tau.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 2, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019