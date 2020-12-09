Alstom invests $7m in Israeli cybersecurity co Cylus

French railway rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has announced that it is investing $7 million in Israeli railway cybersecurity company Cylus. The investment will give Alstom one seat on the board of Cylus. The deal also includes a strategic cooperation agreement to build a commercial partnership allowing the companies to combine their respective strengths and provide best-in-class cybersecurity solutions for the rail market.

Tel Aviv-based Cylus was founded in 2017 by CEO Amir Levintal and CTO Miki Shifman. The company has developed a portfolio of solutions and services, collectively named CylusOne, for the protection of railway assets against cyber threats.

Alstom and Cylus will integrate cybersecurity technology into railway processes, components, and solutions. The technology will be implemented first in the Tel Aviv metropolitan light rail system where Alstom has won a contract to supply the signaling and train control systems for the Tel Aviv Red Line.

The companies are joining forces to ensure that the rail industry is equipped to tackle cybersecurity challenges all over the world. The partnership will enhance existing rail systems’ cybersecurity capabilities and boost the ongoing development of cybersecurity solutions designed for mobility, to ensure a rapid and resilient response to operator demands.

Alstom VP cybersecurity Eddy Thésée said, "Alstom is reinforcing its position in cybersecurity by making sure that it is at the core of all our systems. The expansion of connectivity, the Internet of Things and Big Data require new measures to protect transport systems. In response to this challenge, we are sure that the partnership with Cylus will create new cybersecurity standards for the mobility sector."

Levintal added, "The rail industry increasingly requires cybersecurity solutions for its particular needs. As a pure rail-cybersecurity company, we are proud to cooperate with Alstom, the world leader for innovative rail solutions, to help rail companies protect themselves against growing cyber threats. We are convinced that the partnership will drive the rail industry towards a cyber-safe future."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 9, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020