Altice president in Israel to discuss Partner merger

Altice N.V. president Dexter Goei has flown to Israel to meet with Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) chair Osnat Ronen for talks about the bid by Altice subsidiary HOT Telecommunication Systems Ltd. (TASE: HOT) to buy rival telecom Partner.

Over the past few weeks, Partner's board of directors has been discussing the offer from Altice. These meetings have focused on evaluations of what Partner is worth, the likelihood of receiving regulatory approval for such a major merger in Israel's mobile phone sector and the business implications of accepting the offer.

As part of the investigation into the merger with Altice unit Hot, teams from Partner have met with consultants from accounting firm EY and investment bank Goldman Sachs. Partner's board will decide whether to accept the offer in the coming few weeks.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 27, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020