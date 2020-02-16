Amazon: Free shipping for Jewish settlers but not Palestinians

While Israelis living in Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria are entitled to free shipping on orders from Amazon of more than $49, Palestinians in the West Bank are not, the Financial Times reports.

The Financial Times found that Palestinian customers who select their address as the Palestinian Territories are subject to shipping and handling fees of $24 or more. At the same time residents of Jewish settlements received the free service extended to all Israelis, even though the settlements are not recognized as being in Israel under international law.

Amazon spokesperson Nick Caplin told the Financial Times, "If a customer within the Palestinian Territories enters their address and selects Israel as the country, they can receive free shipping through the same promotion."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 16, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020