Amazon Go rival Trigo raises $22m

Israeli startup Trigo (formerly Trigo vision), which is developing a system for check-out free stores, announced today that it has raised $22 million led by growth fund Red Dot Capital. Also participating in the financing round are Vertex Venture Capital, the UK-Israeli fund Hetz Ventures. With the latest financing round Trigo has raised $29 million to date.

Trigo was founded in 2018 by brothers CEO Michael and CTO Daniel Gabay, veterans of the Talpiot IDF military intelligence unit which develops artificial intelligence technologies. The company raised $3.5 million each in seed money from venture capital funds Hetz Ventures and Vertex Ventures. Trigo has 45 employees in its Tel Aviv headquarters, most of them computer vision and artificial intelligence professionals with experience at major international companies. The company plans doubling its workforce over the coming year in its Tel Aviv offices.

Trigo's technology is able to track all of the objects in the store, products, people, and carts, using only sensors of RGB cameras. The computer vision technology developed by Trigo Vision is based on reading dynamics and movement and reliance on fewer cameras than in other solutions in the market.

The aim of the latest financing round, according to Trigo, is, "to allow food retailers to compete with Amazon Go." In January 2018, Amazon opened Amazon Go, the first automated store without cashiers, in Seattle. Since then, various chains, headed by Walmart, have been operating pilot cashier-less stores utilizing various technologies. Amazon Go's activity currently encompasses 12 stores in Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York, and the company is planning for 3,000 branches.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 16, 2019

