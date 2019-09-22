Amazon begins local delivery in Israel

Global online retail giant Amazon has launched its local delivery service in Israel today. For the time being its Israel website is only in English but a Hebrew website should be available in the coming few weeks. Amazon's Israel operations have been launched after 30 months of preparations coordinated by representatives from Amazon's Berlin office. Israel operations are headed by Rolf Kimmeyer.

Several hours ago, Israeli vendors received an official announcement from Amazon, "We are happy to let you know that the local delivery program has been launched on Amazon.com. Feel free to check in with offers of excellent value to Israeli customers. If you've planned marketing or public relations campaigns you can introduce them now."

Amazon had hoped to launch in Israel with its Hebrew site. But pressure from international headquarters to begin services before the Jewish holidays has meant that the service in Israel is for the time being only available in English. This will have an adverse effect on sales because many Israeli consumers prefer to use sites where they can have a shopping experience in Hebrew including a Hebrew search engine.

Product prices on the new Israel site are in shekels and the website includes a feature enabling consumers to filter out products from abroad. Local delivery should mean that products are cheaper and shipped more quickly.

The Israel local delivery homepage currently has ads for such companies as Crazy Line, 911 Fashion, Style River, Adika, Dynamica, Newpan and Electra.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019