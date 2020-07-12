Amazon cuts charges for shipping to Israel

US online retail giant Amazon has resumed shipping products to Israel at more accessible shipping prices for smaller items.

After several months in which Amazon halted shipping altogether to Israel from the US and Europe and then reintroduced shipping but with very high charges. Now Amazon has lowered charges although the situation has not returned to what it was before the coronavirus crisis.

Until the end of last week, Amazon was only providing 'express' services with very high shipping costs. Now Amazon is offering the much cheaper 'regular' services."

However, Amazon is yet to restore the pre-coronavirus situation, when Israelis could receive free shipping for purchases over $49. Costs are now related to bulk and it is possible to find a limited range of small products where the shipping only costs $7. Larger products costing $50 can still cost as much as $29 to ship.

