Amazon enables sellers to display in Hebrew

Amazon is enabling Israeli sellers to display their stores on Amazon in Hebrew. Sellers are rushing to adapt their stores for Israeli consumers in the wake of Amazon's move to enable Israeli sellers to sell in the local market.

Up to now, the sales platform was aimed at overseas buyers, and so the online stores of Israeli sellers were in English only.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 5, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019