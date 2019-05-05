search
Amazon enables sellers to display in Hebrew

Amazon Photo: Reuters
5 May, 2019 11:44
The move is part of Amazon's gradual entry into the Israeli market.

Amazon is enabling Israeli sellers to display their stores on Amazon in Hebrew. Sellers are rushing to adapt their stores for Israeli consumers in the wake of Amazon's move to enable Israeli sellers to sell in the local market.

Up to now, the sales platform was aimed at overseas buyers, and so the online stores of Israeli sellers were in English only.

