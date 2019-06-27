Amazon gearing up for Israel site launch within weeks

Global online retailing giant Amazon is nearing its Israel launch: the company is gearing up for launching its local, Hebrew-language website, and is engaged in a massive campaign to recruit sellers, with the aim of going online within weeks. Local sellers hope that Amazon will start to operate the Hebrew site close to its annual shopping festival, Prime Day, which will take place on July 15 and 16, but a more realistic assessment is that the launch will take place in August, during the run-up to the start of the new school year and the Jewish holiday season, when retail activity in Israel is at its peak.

"Globes" has learned that in the past few weeks, Amazon has held talks and meetings with various suppliers in Israel, and sources familiar with the matter say that Amazon's representatives have told the suppliers to be ready for an official launch of the local site within the coming weeks.

Amazon is also continuing with the process it began two months ago of recruiting sellers to its Local Delivery program, using UPS. Amazon aims to create as broad a portfolio as possible of stores by the launch date.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 27, 2019

