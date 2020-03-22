Amazon halts free shipments to Israel

More than four months after Amazon began its free delivery campaign for many products to Israel for purchases of over $49, the global ecommerce giant is canceling it. <p<>On the "I Need It" Facebook page managed by Benny Buchnik, he states that restrictions apply to delivery of products between countries. "Matters are not yet completely clear and verified, but it appears that the pressure created by a shortage of goods in countries and logistical and delivery problems, in addition to local regulation in a number of countries (the order banning the sale of essential products outside a country) are causing Amazon to begin keeping merchandise of each country within that country. The result is that the quantity of products delivered to Amazon in countries from outside is dwindling or coming to a halt," Buchnik writes.

The cutback in the global aviation industry has also affected the efficiency of deliveries. The cargo segment is still working, including the use of airliners converted into cargo planes, but not on the same scale as before the coronavirus crisis.

Purchases from websites in China declined when the virus first appeared. Many Israelis previously made orders from overseas before the virus, headed by AliExpress.

The Israel Postal Company and AliExpress announced this week that they were stepping up their cooperation, "in order to generate continuity in AliExpress's customer service in Israel for people ordering packages from China." As part of this cooperation, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, the Alibaba group's logistics company, is acting jointly with Israel Postal to create air cargo and shipping solutions for deliveries to Israel, even during this period.

"From March 27 to March 31, AliExpress will hold special sales days. Israel Postal says that orders have recently picked up. The company's overseas deliveries are continuing at all times. Delays are possible only in countries under specific restrictions."

