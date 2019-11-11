Amazon launches Hebrew interface, Israel delivery offer

Ecommerce giant Amazon has no intention of waiting on the sidelines in Israel while Chinese websites are raking in money from web surfers reaching out for bargains all over the world. While China is celebrating Singles Day today, Amazon unexpectedly launched a free delivery service in Israel for purchases of over $49. The free delivery offer does not include all products, but does extend to thousands of products in various categories, which are marked, "Free shipping to Israel." There is also an option to search for products in stores of specific sellers included in the bargain campaign.

The international Amazon website is now available in Hebrew. This is in addition to Amazon's recently launched Israeli platform, which contains only sellers in Israel.

Following lengthy preparations and innumerable teasers, Amazon recently launched its activity in Israel. This consists solely of a sales platform that hosts Israeli merchants, most of whom have their own independent sales websites. With a format like this, it comes as no surprise that Amazon Israel is not dominating the local market; its activity is actually rather limited in scope. Most Israelis still prefer buying from international websites, with VAT exemptions up to the maximum allowed and infinite selection.

The introduction of Hebrew on Amazon's international website is much more important than Amazon's entry into Israel with its special Israeli website. Hebrew is joining the collection of languages on Amazon's huge sales platform, which contains 50 million items delivered to the entire world, including Israel (not for all products, however).

