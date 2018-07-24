Amazon preparing for huge rise in online sales in Israel

"We have received a call from Amazon to prepare for a substantial increase in the volume of deliveries to Israel," says Gaash Customs Clearing and International Forwarding Service founder and CEO Ronen Simgi. Gaash is the channel through which Israeli purchases from Amazon are actually delivery company. Gaash divides them among suppliers for distribution purposes.

"Amazon notified us to be ready to receive a large quantity of parcels," Simgi says. "At the same time, they wanted to check other things having to do with logistics, but I can't tell you that. They asked me what our capacity for receiving packages was and I answered that it was unlimited. We informed all of the suppliers, started working seven days a week, and reinforced the teams. Israelis ordered 50,000 packages in the free delivery bargain just in the past few days. It's madness. It's an increase in purchases beyond the ordinary quantities and especially big packages are arriving."

Among other things, Simgi tells about a giant Lego box and a set of Corning dishes in exceptional quantities. "We handled it all under a service level agreement (SLA), which requires us to reach 98% of Amazon's delivery destinations. Their requirements are very strict," Simgi explains. "We also bought home utensils and work tools in the latest bargain campaign.

"Amazon informed us that the big wave is on its way to us. We're ready and prepared," Simgi concluded.

