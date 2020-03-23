Amazon reducing shipping to Israel

Amazon is limiting and restricting its shipments to Israel. After terminating its free deliveries on purchases of over $49 last week, an offer that lasted for almost six months, Amazon has now begun drastically cutting down the variety of products being delivered to Israel.

The measure is part of a general global downscaling of activity by Amazon in order to focus its activity on the US market. At the same time, external sellers, both from Israel and elsewhere, who do not use Amazon's logistical services, can continue sending their products to Israel.

Amazon is dramatically reducing the volume of its exports. The company now faces exceptional logistical overload, and has announced that it is giving priority to its home market. Even in the US, an order that is delivered within a day at ordinary times is now taking three-to-four days. This situation already led the company to embark last week on a campaign to recruit 100,000 workers.

In a letter sent to Amazon employees yesterday, founder and CEO Jeff Bezos wrote, "We've changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering essential items, like household staples, sanitizers, baby formula, and medical supplies. We're providing a vital service to people everywhere, especially to those, like the elderly, who are most vulnerable. People are depending on us."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 23, 2020

