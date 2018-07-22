Amazon resumes free shipping for Israeli buyers

Online retailing giant Amazons has reintroduced its free delivery service for Israeli buyers. Amazon first began its free delivery last month although it was halted by the time Prime Day rolled around last week and the shopping frenzy associated with it.

RELATED ARTICLES Amazon probes Israeli market

Now free shipping has been resumed although with certain caveats - only for purchases above $75 - precisely the sum above which Israeli buyers must pay 17% VAT for their purchases (and excise for purchases above $500). Tax payments are calculated according to the gross price including shipping (which is now free). The free shipping offer also does not apply to items deemed large and heavy.

As with the previous free shipping offer, it only applies to products bought directly from Amazon and not through third parties. When ordering items from Amazon, on the "I need it" Facebook page, it is important to choose the "Free Shipping" option, which is not the default option.

Some have claimed that Amazon first introduced free shipping last month as a trial to see if it was economically worthwhile for the US online retail company.

Meanwhile, Amazon reportedly broke all records last week in the 36 hours of Prime Day ending Wednesday. Some sources put sales up 67% over Prime Day last year. Israelis reportedly bought about 100,000 items on Prime Day worth $3 million, an 80% increase over 2017.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 22, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018