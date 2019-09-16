Amazon signs exclusive delivery agreement with Israel Post

Just before the official launch of local retail activity in Israel, Amazon has signed an exclusive delivery agreement with Israel Postal Company, "Globes" has learned. Israel Post will deliver Amazon parcels in the local dispatch program that the online retailing giant is due to launch in the next few days.

The deal will boost Israel Post's revenue by tens of millions of shekels annually, with millions of parcels expected to be delivered for Amazon all around Israel. Israel Post estimated that it would deliver some 70 million parcels from overseas in the course of 2019.

Amazon is readying to launch its activity in Israel towards the end of next week. Earlier this month, it asked sellers to be ready for launch by September 12.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 16, 2019

