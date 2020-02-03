Amazon to let Israelis return products for free

Amazon is moving up a gear in its operations in Israel by allowing local customers to return packages more easily and for free. As part of the cooperation agreement between retail giant and shipping company DHL, Amazon will let Israeli buyers send back products simply and for free.

According to posts on the Facebook group "That's what I want," Amazon will provide buyers with pre-paid return stickers. Thus whoever wants to send back a product that they have bought can take it to a Menta convenience store (where DHL service centers are located) and order a courier free of charge and forego the painful procedure of returning products at the post office and paying for it themselves.

This is a dramatic change which rids online buying of one of its major obstacles. Amazon will not take any cancellation charge and will fully refund the purchase providing Amazon is the seller. When the purchase is from a seller using Amazon's platform then refunds will be dependent on the seller's policy.

When returning a product, users are required to register the purchases on the Amazon website and mark it as return and explain why. When Amazon instructs to send the product back to it, the return will be undertaken by DHL shipping - by taking the product to its service point or ordering a courier to collect it from home (free of charge). According to the instructions provided by Amazon on its website, the product must be packaged and marked with the required tags.

At the same time Amazon is continuing its offer of free shipping on purchases over $49.

