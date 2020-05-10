Amazon to resume Israel deliveries with high shipping prices

Online retail giant Amazon is to resume shipping to Israel. This follows an announcement last week by UK fashion retailer that it was resuming shipping to Israel. But both companies are returning to Israel on a more limited basis with terms distinctly different than before the coronavirus crisis.

Amazon stopped shipping to Israel in March although some sellers who use the platform continued shipping to Israel independently.

Before the crisis, Amazon had been offering free shipping on purchases over $49 but this discount has now been dropped, and shipping prices now seem to have risen to more than the cost of the products themselves. A set of plates costing $50 will cost an extra $90 to ship, a book costing NIS 34 will cost NIS 180 to ship and hair cream, costing NIS 60 will cost NIS 166 to ship.

The high prices are probably due to the disruptions in the aviation industry and higher costs of cargo flights.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 10, 2020

