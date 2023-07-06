Amdocs laying off thousands

Software company Amdocs (Nasdaq: DOX) will lay off thousands of its 32,000 strong workforce worldwide, according to market sources. Amdocs employs about 5,000 people in Israel, of which about 200 will go, 4% of the Israeli workforce.

Amdocs said in statement: "Amdocs, like other leading global companies, routinely examines the global macro-economic situation and acts as appropriate in order to ensure continued growth. Accordingly, from time to time we put in motion streamlining processes, while continuing to invest in growth areas, in line with our strategic plan."

The company’s round of layoffs is it second this year. In January, the company announced that it would shed 700 employees, 100 of them in Israel, representing 2.3% of its workforce.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 6, 2023.

