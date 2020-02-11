Amdocs staying away from MWC because of virus

Intel, Vivo, Sony and Amazon are among tech giants who have already canceled their participation in the GSMA Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now Israeli media and communications software and services provder Amdocs Ltd. (Nasdaq: DOX) has announced that it is staying away from the world premier mobile communications event.

Amdocs president and CEO Shuky Sheffer said, "In the face of the public health concern from the novel coronavirus, we are placing the highest priority on protecting the health of our employees, customers and partners. While we appreciate the precautionary measures put into place by the GSMA, we believe the safest option is not to attend MWC 2020 in Barcelona."

Amdocs intends to hold business meetings and workshops at our customers’ offices to showcase the amdocsONE portfolio, including new 5G, cloud, monetization and media solutions.

